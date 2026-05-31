Fishermen recall mystery of ‘yellow submarine’ hauled ashore on Islay in 2005

Two fishermen have recalled how they unexpectedly hauled in a “yellow submarine” off Islay more than 20 years ago, with their surprising catch prompting a months-long mystery.

John Baker, now 69, was working a few miles off the coast of the Inner Hebrides island when he came across the strange vessel in May 2005.

He reeled in the 10ft craft, which weighed around 850kg.

Despite Royal Navy markings on the side of the yellow submersible, the Ministry of Defence initially denied it owned it.

John Baker (left) and Harold Hastie have recalled finding the vessel (Bruichladdich/PA) PA Media - Bruichladdich

The submarine then found its way into the garden of Harold Hastie – Mr Baker’s brother-in-law – in Port Ellen, where it became a local tourist attraction.

The mystery around the ownership of the “yellow submarine” prompted international media attention.

It was only in September 2005 that the Royal Navy dispatched minesweeper HMS Blyth to retrieve the craft, after eventually admitting it was its property.

The “yellow submarine” was in fact a remotely-operated vehicle used in mine-clearing operations.

Bruichladdich distillery, which is based on Islay, is releasing a special version of its Yellow Submarine whisky this year.

In a video recorded for the distillery, Mr Baker said he initially thought the craft was some kind of buoy when he spotted it in the water, before realising it was “something significant”.

He said: “There was no way of getting it aboard, so we got a rope on it and started towing it.

“The weather wasn’t helping – it was hard going – but we knew we had to get it ashore and figure out what it was.

“We knew it was some kind of submersible, but we had no idea where it had come from.”

The Ministry of Defence initially denied it owned the submersible, but when the fishermen were able to provide serial numbers the official story changed.

Mr Hastie, now 72, reflected on the international attention created by the mystery.

He said: “It just grew arms and legs. What started as a local curiosity became something people were talking about all over the world.

“One minute it’s sitting there in Port Ellen, the next we’re doing interviews with everyone – every newspaper in Britain, BBC World Service, even calls from overseas.

“It just went mad.”

Mr Baker became something of a local celebrity after his discovery of the craft.

He said: ““I didn’t buy a dram for three months.

“Everywhere you went, people wanted to hear about it.”

While the “yellow submarine” was still on the island, Bruichladdich quickly created a whisky named after the strange vessel.

The distillery is now releasing a new 14-year-old limited edition single malt of its Yellow Submarine whisky.

In 2018, Bruichladdich acquired and restored a replica version of the submersible.

It now stands in the distillery courtyard as a permanent reminder of the episode.