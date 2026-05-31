Trump says US 'shouldn’t have been in Iran’

Donald Trump has spoken about the Iran War, stating that the US "shouldn’t have been there”.

On 28 February, US president Trump launched the country into a war with Iran, in collaboration with Israel. So far in the conflict, at least 13 US service members have been killed and hundreds have been wounded.

The president was speaking to Fox News when he discussed US actions in the Middle East, claiming that Iran would have ‘nuclear weapons right now’ without US strikes.

Trump said: “You look at what happened with Iraq. We did so bad. It was such a foolish thing what we did. We shouldn't have been there in the first place, by the way.”

He added: "We shouldn't have been in Iran, but Iran has the capability. If we didn't hit them with B-2 bombers, nine months ago, they would have a nuclear weapon right now and will be a whole different story. You probably wouldn't have had Israel, but you probably wouldn't have had a Middle East, and then where do they go from there?"

It comes after Trump was criticised on social media for bizarre AI-generated posts on Truth Social threatening Iran.

On Sunday, Trump posted an image of a bomb being carried by a military aircraft, with the words "THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!" written on it.

Trump also posted another AI-generated image of a drone destroying an Iranian navy ship, with the caption: "Adios."

He was also slammed for appearing to downplay the 13 US lives lost in the Iran war . While speaking to the press about the Iran conflict, Trump argued, “In other wars, you lost hundreds of thousands of people” and said he gets a “kick” when people say they’ve lost 13 people

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