Trump ‘totally contradicted’ himself in latest Iran military comments

Donald Trump has appeared to contradict himself directly after his latest comments on Iran military forces.

Speaking to Fox News in a rambling interview that also saw him say the US ‘shouldn’t have been in Iran’ in the first place , Trump appeared to give comments directly at odds with a post on Truth Social back in April.

On 28 February, US president Trump launched the country into a war with Iran, in collaboration with Israel. So far in the conflict, at least 13 US service members have been killed and hundreds have been wounded.





In the new interview, Trump said that the strikes on Iran haven’t had a major impact on Iran’s military.

“”We’ve sort of left it alone because their military is somewhat moderate… We've actually left their military alone. People would be surprised to hear that,” he said.

However, as was pointed out by critics online, back in April, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “The United States has completely destroyed Iran’s Military, including their entire Navy and Air Force, and everything else.”





Molly Jong-Fast was one of the commentators to comment on Trump’s latest interview, writing: “He’s completely contradicting himself regularly.”





Also in the same interview, the president was speaking to Fox News when he discussed US actions in the Middle East, claiming that Iran would have ‘nuclear weapons right now’ without US strikes.

Trump said: “You look at what happened with Iraq. We did so bad. It was such a foolish thing what we did. We shouldn't have been there in the first place, by the way.”

He added: "We shouldn't have been in Iran, but Iran has the capability. If we didn't hit them with B-2 bombers, nine months ago, they would have a nuclear weapon right now and will be a whole different story. You probably wouldn't have had Israel, but you probably wouldn't have had a Middle East, and then where do they go from there?"

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