Trump’s latest Truth Social posting spree troubles critics

US president Donald Trump’s use of Truth Social has long made headlines, what with him sharing bizarre AI images of himself to his own social media platform, but the sheer number of posts the 79-year-old shares in a single evening has also concerned his opponents.

According to Democrat content creator Harry Sisson, Trump posted more than 50 times on Saturday – notable ‘truths’ included an image of his face on Mount Rushmore, and a rant about artists pulling out of the Freedom 250 concert series.

“I understand Artists are getting ‘the yips’ having to do with their performance on Wednesday, so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate “Artists,” and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President,” he wrote.

And all the excessive posting in one evening has reignited concerns over the president’s wellbeing, with journalist Aaron Rupar describing the content as “completely bats*** insane”:

Republicans Against Trump tweeted: “If this was your grandpa, there’d be a family meeting and an intervention”:





After chronicling the more than 50 posts shared by Trump, Sisson called for the president’s impeachment and removal.

And Michael McFaul, a political science professor at Stanford University, said it was “embarrassing”:

How we wish we had enough time to post to social media 50 times in one day…

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