Cadbury's Freddos are a classic British staple when it comes to a sweet treat, though much of the discussion surrounding everyone's favourite chocolate frog is the increase in price over the years.

A bar nowadays will set you back 30p on average, but some people are old enough to nostalgically reflect on the days in the 90s when you could walk into a shop and buy a Freddo for just 10p... ah simpler times.

While Freddo may have gone up in price just like house prices and energy bills (well, not as extreme as those but you catch our drift) we have some good news.

There is a way to relive a small part of the 90s and purchase Freddos for 10p, as American consumer goods and food delivery company, GoPuff have got all of us chocolate lovers covered.

From August 23 to August 30, they are slashing the price of a six pack of Freddos to just 60p, and some simple maths means this calculates to 10p per Freddo - you really do love to see it.

"GoPuff is turning back the clocks to 1994 when things were simpler, life was cheaper, and our happiness could be measured by the price of convenience store bought chocolate," the company said in a statement.

Also, there is no minimum spend, so all customers need to do is use code: FREDDO10 to redeem the discount.

So be sure to make the most of this retro discount, because you never know when the frog's price will increase.

