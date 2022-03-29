The latest chocolate news is unfortunately leaving fans a little bitter, rather than sweet, after it was revealed a classic Cadbury’s Dairy Milk bar has shrunk from 200g to 180g.

What’s even worse, however, is that despite the decrease in size, the price has mostly remained the same across the board – at £2.

The move, known as ‘shrinkflation’, is the first size reduction for the specific bar in a decade – according to Cadbury’s US owners, Mondelez.

In a statement addressing the change, a Mondelez spokesperson said the company was “facing the same challenges” as other food companies in terms of “significantly increased production costs” and “rising inflation”.

“This means that our products are much more expensive to make.

“We understand that consumers are faced with rising costs too, which is why we look to absorb costs wherever we can.

“But in this difficult environment, we’ve had to make the decision to slightly reduce the weight of our medium Cadbury Dairy Milk bars for the first time since 2012.

“[This is] so that we can keep them competitive and ensure the great taste and quality our fans enjoy”.

Except lovers of the chocolate weren’t exactly enjoying the news:

After all that, it doesn’t really sound like “a glass and a half full” to us anymore.

