This iconic chocolate bar is getting smaller and smaller

Galaxy chocolate bars have become 10 per cent smaller, thanks to “shrinkflation”.

Shrinkflation is when manufacturers cut pack sizes without reducing prices and the popular chocolate bar is the latest victim of the trend.

Galaxy’s smooth milk chocolate bar was previously sold in a pack weighing 110g, but now tips the scales at 100g.

Meanwhile its manufacturer Mars has set its recommended price at £1.50.

The company confirmed that Galaxy bars are now 10 per cent smaller than before, blaming “growing pressures” for the move.

A Mars spokesperson said: “We have been actively trying to find ways to absorb the rising costs of raw materials and operations, as we know the increase in the cost of living has impacted both consumers and businesses across the UK.”

They added: “Unfortunately, the growing pressures mean that more needs to be done. Reducing the size of our products is not a decision we have taken lightly but it is necessary.”

The company said reducing the pack size was a way to prevent chocolate fans from having to compromise on “quality or taste”.

Galaxy is not the only product that has shrunk.

Walkers 24-bag crisp multipacks, bags of KP peanuts, Persil washing powder boxes and Whiskas cat food are among products that have been hit by shrinkflation.

Meanwhile, two-thirds of consumers said they had noticed products shrinking in size while the price remained the same, or even increased, according to research by Barclays in June.

Consumer group Which? called on supermarkets and manufacturers to be “more upfront about the cost of their products and ensure unit pricing is prominent, legible and consistent in-store and online”.

Sue Davies, head of food policy at Which? said this would allow shoppers to “easily compare prices across different brands and sizes of packaging”.

