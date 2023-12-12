Gamers are being very weird about GTA 6's main character

As we now know Grand Theft Auto 6 features a female protagonist, which many people are ecstatic about. Others are excited for all of the wrong (andnot to mention gross) reasons.

The one-and-a-half-minute video released on 6 December revealed the game is going to be set in Vice City, a city resembling Miami, Florida, with a woman named Lucia playing one of the game’s leads.

The YouTube clip has since racked up 143 million views in a week, with many eager gamers counting down to the 2025 drop date.

While most were excited to learn about the game's return to the iconic Vice City and the inclusion of new hobbies and activities, others turned their attention to Lucia.

Over on Reddit, strange comments started cropping up about the female character, with one gamer asking: "Guys, someone please mod her into GTA 5 And Cyberpunk wearing the white bikini as in the picture while we wait for GTA 6."

That was one of the milder comments. Many more we cannot repeat for obvious reasons.

One X/Twitter post even shared the trailer's most replayed part – and of course, it was the woman in the white bikini, with some theorising whether it's Lucia in disguise or a random NPC.

"Is that the real reason," one person responded, while another sarcastically added: "YEAH I was 100% trying to figure out who she was."

A third reiterated: "I doubt that is the reason why it's the most replayed."

Elsewhere, with a release date of 2025, fans believe that an in-game T-shirt may have given away the official release date.

An in-game t-shirt had numbers hidden in the details, including '12523', which ended up being the release date for the trailer.

Now, eagle-eyed players will notice that '040125', with many thinking it could mean the release date for the game could be 1 April 2025.

We'll just have to wait it out and see...

