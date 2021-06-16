“Anti-woke” GB News has bought into cancel culture and will now be cancelling people’s surnames.

Alright, we’ll be less opaque. Yesterday, GB News received a plethora of prank emails across several shows from people claiming to be called names like Mike Oxlong and Mike Hunt (read it out loud), causing the internet to erupt into floods of laughter and GB News to go as red as the red in the Union Flag. Red.

And now, afternoon presenting duo Simon McCoy and Alexandra Phillips have responded to these calls and have used airtime on their afternoon show today to tell their viewers to jolly well “grow up” and have said they will no longer be reading out people’s surnames, just in case they are duped again.

The news British people really want to hear, then.

McCoy said: “Some people think it’s really funny to send in texts and messages on the basis that if we read them out we’ve been had.

“They’re still doing it and I’m watching them and it doesn’t help anybody.”

Phillips said: “We are just not going to read surnames from now on,” as if she was a teacher confiscating someone’s toy for misbehaving. In other words – who cares if they don’t read out surnames?

It comes amid some teething problems for the new broadcaster. They have received advertising boycotts from Ikea and Kopparberg and have had technical difficulties and typos aplenty.

McCoy added: “Grow up. We’re a new company, we’re a new broadcaster, there are systems that we are putting in to stop idiots that would stop idiots like you from getting through. They’re getting through at the moment but, please, we’ve got other things to worry about.”

Grow up, people. Definitely do not mock the very serious and important GB News.