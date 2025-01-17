Study reveals a staggering 72% of Gen Z struggle with regular loneliness

With Blue Monday approaching on 20 January, Gen-Z finds itself grappling with an unsettling paradox: despite being more digitally connected than ever, they are also the loneliest generation in history.

A staggering 72 per cent of Gen-Z report experiencing loneliness regularly, highlighting the growing disconnect amid constant online interaction.

The survey by Kitty Bingo reveals that 73 per cent of Gen-Zers describe themselves as private and difficult to get to know, a tendency more pronounced than in older generations. This figure surpasses that of millennials (69 per cent) and Gen X (61 per cent).

"This generation has grown up with technology at their fingertips and it’s having serious consequences in terms of how they connect with others, Jessica Alderson, a relationship expert at So Syncd, said. "While digital platforms can certainly facilitate meaningful connections, a lot of the interactions are superficial. Spending hours on social media liking content on TikTok and Snapchat doesn’t fill your connection cup."

Meanwhile, Louella Alderson, another relationship expert at the company, highlights a contradiction.

"Gen Z is more vocal than ever about mental health and vulnerability, yet they’re facing unprecedented levels of loneliness," she said. "There's a disconnect between the discussions happening online and real connections that actually help combat loneliness.

"While Gen Z shares their struggles more openly on social media, it's not the same as forming deep, long-lasting relationships. The support they may find online is often fleeting and lacks the true intimacy that comes from relationships where trust is built over time."

The study also touches on romantic relationships, noting that 63 per cent of Gen Z believe their peers are less interested in traditional dating. Additionally, 69 per cent admit they struggle to open up in a relationship.

For Chanté Joseph, loneliness once seemed like an issue reserved for older generations, but at just 28, she came to a sobering realisation: she, like many of her peers, was battling a profound sense of disconnection. It wasn't romantic relationships – it was genuine friendships.

Earlier this year, Chanté launched Strangers in the City, a project born out of the stark truth that her age group now holds the title of the loneliest in society. "It might shock some," she says, "but looking at the culture we’ve grown up in, it makes sense, sadly." Her initiative highlights how, despite being more connected online than ever before, the real need is for human connection that transcends digital spaces.

