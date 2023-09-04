Gender reveal party in Mexico ends in tragedy as pilot dies in crash

A gender reveal in Mexico ended in the death of a pilot after the stunt plane crashed to the ground during the celebrations.

The video of the incident that took place in San Pedro, Sinaloa has since been shared on Twitter/X where the parents-to-be were stood in front of an "Oh Baby," sign as a Cenna plane flew above them and released the pink smoke to reveal they were having a baby girl.

While the couple kissed and their guest celebrated the news, they appeared to be unaware of the tragedy that unfolded where the clip then shows the plane wings bungled mid-air and ended as it began to nosedive.

The plane ended up crashing down in a nearby field, with the pilot who has been identified by local outlet Linea Directa as 32-year-old Luis Ángel N, trapped in the wreckage.

Breaking Aviation News on Twitter shared images of Luis Ángel being pulled out of the crashed plane by Red Cross staff where he was in a critical condition, and was then transported to a hospital in Navolato.

Sadly, Luis Ángel died in hospital as a result of his injuries and an investigation is now being conducted by authorities into the crash.

It's not the first time an incident like this has happened.

In 2021 two people died in Mexico after a plane took part in a gender reveal stunt where it crashed into the water.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.