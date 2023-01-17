German police stopped by 'mud wizard' during coal mine protest

German police got more than they bargained for over the weekend, after they were confronted by a mysterious ‘mud wizard’ during a climate change protest.

Activists including Greta Thunberg gathered to face members of the police as they campaigned against a new deal that will see the expansion of a coal pit it western Germany.

The campaigners faced off against police in deep mud in an attempt to stop the demolition of abandoned village Lützerath, with plans afoot to extract coal beneath the surface.

Protesters set up barricades, drew police into areas of heavy mud and used ropes to evade officers and avoid being arrested.

It began last week when activists were forcibly removed from buildings on Wednesday, while others chained themselves to treehouses in a resistance against eviction.

According to France24, the spokesperson for the protest, Indigo Drau, said that police handled protesters with "pure violence" and beat them "unrestrainedly”.

german riot police defeated by mud wizard www.youtube.com





Viral footage shared on social media also shows one bizarre moment during the protests which saw a figure dressed in a wizard’s cloak stand by police officers.

While the officers struggle to move in the boggy conditions, the figure is seen repeating placing a sign by the feet of police stuck in the mud while gesturing as if they were casting spells.

The figure was one of an estimated 15,000 people taking part in the protests. That figure is disputed though, with organisers claiming the number was around 35,000.

Greta Thunberg was among the protests in Germany Sean Gallup/Getty Images





Despite the protests, most of those campaigning to save the land were removed and reports state that the demolition of Lützerath is now taking place.

The site has been a point of contention for years; around 1,000 campaigners have been occupying the abandoned village for more than two years before tensions stepped up last week.

