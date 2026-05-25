German YouTuber pips local man to win Gloucestershire cheese-rolling contest

A German YouTuber has won a famous Gloucestershire cheese-rolling contest after edging out a local man who came out of retirement to see off the pretender to his crown.

Recent double champion Tom Kopke, 24, pipped Guinness World Record holder Chris Anderson close to the finish line, after chasing an 8lb double Gloucester cheese down Cooper’s Hill in Brockworth, before declaring: “This year’s cheese will taste the sweetest of all the cheeses I have won.”

Both men risked risked broken bones and serious injury, as they joined about two dozen daredevils to throw themselves down a steep hill in the annual death-defying cheese-rolling race in Gloucestershire.

Brave competitors sprinted, tripped and tumbled down Cooper’s Hill in Brockworth to try to win the double Gloucester.

Supporters ahead of the annual cheese rolling (Jacob King/PA PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

The heavy spring rain had softened the track, but the recent hot weather had made it firmer and more dangerous for the competitors who were cheered on by thousands of spectators.

With temperatures soaring during what forecasters said could become the hottest spring bank holiday on record, competitors and spectators alike also had to contend with sweltering conditions and the mercury hitting nearly 30C in Gloucestershire.

There was an extra competitive edge to this year’s races as Guinness World Record holder Chris Anderson, 38, came out of retirement after being challenged by YouTuber and recent double champion Tom Kopke, 24.

Mr Kopke, from Munich, came out on top after pipping Mr Anderson close to the finish line in the first men’s downhill race.

The German, who retained the title he has won the previous two years, was embraced by his rival at the bottom after being declared the winner.

“This was I think my best year ever and I tried to stay on my feet for as long as possible,” Mr Kopke said.

Chris Anderson with a Guinness World Records certificate for most wins (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

“I don’t know how it went but I gave everything. It’s everyone’s race and you have just got to give your best and the best man wins.

“The hill was better than last year as the hill was really dry, but this year it was the optimal conditions – not too dry and a bit soft so the falls got cushioned.

“I think I got a good recovery on the middle of the hill and then sprinted the rest.

“This year’s cheese will taste the sweetest of all the cheeses I have won.”

Asked how he prepares, he said: “Shut off your brain and go for it. The entire race I saw Chris in front of me and I had to get him.”

Mr Anderson, from Brockworth, has won 23 times between 2005 and 2022.

Rebel cheese rollers have been staging their own unofficial event after health and safety fears caused the official competition to be cancelled in 2010.

The cheese is chased 200 yards down the 1:2 gradient Cooper’s Hill at Brockworth.

After a year’s hiatus, when police warned against the use of a real cheese, the imitation lightweight foam cheese was replaced with the genuine article.

Long-time cheese-maker Rod Smart, who has produced cheese for the chase for more than 25 years, once again provided the wheels for this year’s event.

Four cheeses weighing about 3kg each and three smaller ones, weighing about 1.5kg, are used.

The unusual event has been celebrated for centuries and is thought to have its roots in a heathen festival to celebrate the return of spring.

The official event was cancelled after more than 15,000 people turned up as spectators to watch the 2009 competition.

Since then, it has been held unofficially, with police keeping a watchful eye. Roads have been closed up to two and a half miles around the slope.

Some competitors travelled from across the world to take part in the series of madcap races, which attracted international TV crews.