Steven Bartlett has sparked a viral debate after telling a story about how drinking two glasses of wine “ruined” his life for three days afterwards.

Bartlett, the businessman who hosts the Diary of a CEO podcast, spoke on the show and spoke about the “domino effect” he experienced.

The clip, which has now gone viral, has sparked a huge reaction online, with many choosing to mock the comments.

Bartlett said: “It ruined three days of my life. I had a couple of glasses of wine, didn’t get drunk. It ruined three days of my life because of the domino effect it caused.

“I got worse sleep that night, and then because I got worse sleep that night, I ate more poorly the next day because my dopamine system or whatever, the cortisol system was all messed up.”

He added: “I podcasted worse. I didn’t go to the gym that day or the day after because I felt really bad. I then slept worse.

“These three glasses of wine had this hidden domino effect that I must’ve been living with my whole life.”

The reaction sparked a big reaction. One social media user wrote: "Actually, drinking wine with friends and family, sometimes more than you planned, getting messy and maudlin with loved ones, is what makes life worth living and is 10X as valuable as optimized workouts, apex podcasting, and whatever that is that he's selling on his wrist."





One social media user wrote: "This captures basically everything I hate about this sterile self-optimization culture that seems to have forgotten the whole f***ing point of living"











Another said: "'I podcasted worse' has left me reeling. I've been sat on a park bench for an hour just trying to process it."

One more wrote: "Drink. Don’t drink. Whatever you do just don’t talk like this."





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