Trump slammed for posting bizarre AI-generated memes threatening Iran

Donald Trump has been criticised on social media for bizarre AI-generated posts on Truth Social threatening Iran.

On Sunday, Trump posted an image of a bomb being carried by a military aircraft, with the words "THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!" written on it.

Trump also posted another AI-generated image of a drone destroying a Iranian navy ship, with the caption: "Adios."

The post came in for criticism online, particularly as it comes amid optimism that the US and Iran were moving closer to a peace deal.

On Saturday, Trump said Washington and Iran had "largely negotiated" a memorandum of understanding on a deal that would reopen the waterway, which carried one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments before the war. However, Trump then said on Sunday he had told his representatives not to rush into any deal with Iran, as his administration played down hopes of an imminent breakthrough.

In a further development, US secretary of state Marco Rubio has now said the US and Iran have a “pretty solid” draft deal “on the table” to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump’s Truth Social posts sparked a great deal of reaction online, with critics taking issue with both the nature of the meme and the timing.

Others also repeated criticisms that the threats no longer carried weight, given how many times Trump has posted similar content online before.





It comes after Trump was slammed for appearing to downplay the 13 US lives lost in the Iran war.

On 28 February, US president Trump launched the country into a war with Iran, in collaboration with Israel. So far in the conflict, at least 13 US service members have been killed and hundreds have been wounded.

But, while speaking to the press about the Iran conflict, Trump argued, “In other wars, you lost hundreds of thousands of people” and said he gets a “kick” when people say they’ve lost 13 people.

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