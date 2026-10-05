Trump is 'threatening voters' over midterm election results again

Not for the first time, US president Donald Trump has floated the idea of withholding help for a state if a Democrat is elected there.

With the November midterm elections just weeks away, it’s clear the Republicans are doing all they can to garner support (including wheeling out former press secretary Karoline Leavitt to make a TV appearance trying and failing to disparage Democrats ).

Speaking at a rally in Ohio, US president Trump appeared to suggest that if Democratic candidate Dr Amy Acton was voted in as Ohio Governor ahead of the Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, he is “not going to help her”.

“[Jon Husted] calls me all the time. He always wants money. You know, think of it, if an Amy Acton got in, I don't know anything about her ... I’m never probably going to work the same way. You just can’t. It’s just human nature. But I’m not going to help her, probably,” Trump told the rally audience.

It comes as last month, at a North Carolina campaign rally, Trump was skewered over a “sick” threat to withhold disaster relief if constituents don’t vote the way he wants.

People were equally as angry over his latest threat.

“Trump’s message to the people of Ohio: I will screw you over if you don’t vote Republican. This is the MAGA cult’s sick, perverted version of a ‘patriot’,” someone argued.

Another argued: “No American leader should ever say something like this. Ever.”

Someone else wrote: “Trump to Ohio: Vote for my candidate or I will intentionally try to screw over the entire state.

“Has there ever been a more unamerican President?”

Another commented: “Threatening voters ahead of an election is certainly a choice.”

“It’s so cool how the president of the United States just openly threatens to take entire states hostage,” one person argued.

Someone else pointed out: “Reminder that normal United States presidents—elected to represent the entire country—don’t outright boast that they won’t help a state if they don’t like how the state votes.”

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