Gloria Hunniford ‘humbled’ to receive Freedom Of The City Of London

TV presenter Gloria Hunniford is to receive The Freedom Of The City Of London at an event in the city’s historic Guildhall.

The Northern Irish star, who is best known for her work on shows such as Rip Off Britain, Loose Women and The One Show, will receive the honour on May 14.

She said: “This will be an extremely special and exciting day for me and my family and I am delighted that I have been chosen to receive this honour.

“Since being given a job at BBC Radio 2 in the 80s, London has been my home and some of my most treasured moments in broadcasting have taken place in this city, so it is extremely humbling that I have been awarded this accolade.”

In 2017, Hunniford became an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for her contribution to cancer charities through breast screening services and cancer support.

Gloria Hunniford is best known for her roles on various TV shows, including Rip Off Britain (Yui Mok/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Yui Mok

She was also awarded the freedom of her County Armagh home borough in Northern Ireland in 2024, becoming the first woman to receive the honour for her outstanding contributions to broadcasting and charity.

After receiving the honour, she said: “County Armagh and Portadown, my home town, has always held a very special place in my heart, and to be recognised in this way is incredibly humbling – it’s great to be home.”

The presenter set up the Caron Keating Foundation in memory of her daughter, who died from breast cancer in 2004.

Hunniford is also known for her appearance on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2005, where she was partnered by professional dancer Darren Bennett and eliminated in the third week during the show’s third series.

She lost her husband of more than 20 years, Stephen Way, in 2024 and said he had left “the most enormous void, not only in my life”.

Last year, she took part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer.