Golden Globes 2026: What do the ‘Be Good’ pins nominees are wearing mean?

Each year of the Golden Globes delivers a standout accessory moment - and while Zendaya's engagement ring unveiling from 2025 is still firmly on everyone's lips - this year's most-worn piece is a politically-poignant one.

Natasha Lyonne, Jean Smart and Ariana Grande were among celebrities who turned up to the Beverly Hilton Hotel wearing black pins on their chests which read 'ICE Out' and 'Be Good'.

But what does it mean?

Well, award show red carpets aren't unfamiliar with being a place for protest - they're seen by millions of people around the globe, after all. In 2018, many nominees turned up to the show wearing black and sporting 'Times Up' bracelets in solidarity with the #MeToo movement.

Now, nominees and guests are turning their attention to the ongoing situation with ICE in the US.

"This is for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered", Mark Ruffalo told USA Today on the red carpet, referencing the 37-year-old who was recently shot in her car in Minneapolis.

“We’re in the middle of a war with Venezuela that we illegally invaded. He’s telling the world that international law doesn’t matter to him. The only thing that matters to him is his own morality."

“So this is for her [Good],” he continued. “This is for the people in the United States who are terrorised and scared today. I know I’m one of them. I love this country. And what I’m seeing here happening is not America.”

Good was an American woman shot by an ICE agent when her car was stopped. It's the latest in a number of incidents that's brought into question how much power immigration officers should have.

“We need to raise our voices and shut this rogue government down,” comedian Wanda Sykes echoed in a pre-ceremony interview with Variety. “It’s horrific what they’re doing to people.”

