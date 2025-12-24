ICE rope in Santa in latest 'disgusting' AI video

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has sparked fury with a new AI-generated video casting Santa Claus as an ICE agent, handcuffing migrants and loading them onto a deportation plane to promote voluntary self-deportation.

The holiday clip, shared on social media with the slogan “Avoid ICE Air and Santa’s naughty list!”, encourages undocumented people to use the government’s CBP Home app and offers a $3,000 incentive to leave the U.S. before the end of 2025.

Critics have labelled the Christmas-themed campaign “evil,” “sick” and “disgusting,” saying it perverts beloved holiday imagery to push a divisive immigration agenda.

Commentator Ed Krassenstein wrote: "Yes, Trump's ICE really posted this video of Santa. Nothing says Merry Christmas like Donald Trump's disgusting ICE! I guess this is what they call "bringing Christ back to Christmas?"

Another wrote: "Kristi Noem’s Department of Homeland Security posts deranged video turning Santa into an ICE agent. Making people suffer is just all fun and games for the Trump administration."





