Goop, a wellness company founded by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, announced that they would be selling a $120 set of jewel-encrusted, alpaca wool disposable diapers, and it caused quite a controversy on social media.



"Meet The Diapér. Our new disposable diaper lined with virgin alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones, known for their ancient emotional-cleansing properties," read a post from the brand on Instagram. "Infused with a scent of jasmine and bergamot for a revitalized baby. Dropping tomorrow at 11 a.m. EST at $120 for a pack of 12."

Below the post, many took to the comments to slam Paltrow and even asked if it was a belated April Fool's joke. Others expressed outrage at the idea of paying $120 for a set of 12 diapers, with one person that it would be essentially "$120 for two days worth of bathroom blowouts."

Paltrow acknowledged "the outrage" toward her Goop diaper promotion on Wednesday, an admitted publicity stunt to bring attention to the high cost of diapers.

"Even if this is a joke… this is sick for what’s going on right now in the US. Put your $ up and fight for the issues." someone else wrote.

Paltrow has since addressed the outrage.

"Goop launched a luxury disposable diaper at $120 for a pack of 12 and there was a lot of outrage," Paltrow said in an Instagram video posted Wednesday evening. "Good. It was designed to piss us off. Because if treating diapers like a luxury makes you mad, so should taxing them like a luxury."

Paltrow continued, "Despite the absolute necessity of diapers, in 33 states they aren’t treated like an essential item. They're taxed like a luxury good. This leaves one in three families struggling to afford them. While eliminating the diaper tax is not a complete solution, it could allow many families to pay for another month's supply."

Paltrow asked Instagram to donate to the nonprofit organization Baby2Baby, which is trying to abolish the tax. She used the hashtag #ChangeTheDiaperTax.

