Singletons can seek vaccinated lovers in new dating app campaign

Tall, dark and vaccinated could be the new dating app bio of choice as part of a new campaign to boost the uptake of Covid-19 jabs.

Dating brands including Tinder, Hinge and Bumble have teamed up with the Government to encourage their users to get coronavirus vaccines.

From Monday, the brands will add new features to their apps and websites allowing users to show their support for the vaccine on their dating profiles and give in-app bonuses to those who say they are vaccinated.

Features will include vaccination badges and stickers to display on dating profiles, free “super likes”, and other boost-type features.

Users will also start seeing adverts and banners for the “every vaccination gives us hope” campaign.

The Department of Health and Social Care said providing vaccination status on these apps is optional, but added that data has shown that people are more likely to date someone who has had a Covid-19 jab.

Other dating brands involved in the campaign include Match, Badoo, Plenty of Fish, OurTime and Muzmatch.

Naomi Walkland, Bumble’s vice president for Europe, said: “We know that single people are looking to take control of their dating lives as we head into summer.

“The ‘Covid conversation’ is already front of mind for two in three people on Bumble, so it’s important to make it easier to feel comfortable and safe on a date.

“To do this, we’ll launch a new ‘vaccinated’ badge along with in-app preferences so you can easily communicate if you’re comfortable dating indoors or outdoors only.

“In support of the Government’s vaccination campaign, we will also direct people in-app to learn how to get vaccinated, including linking to educational materials and information on how to find the nearest vaccination site through the NHS.”

Shahzad Younas, founder and CEO at Muzmatch, said: “We at Muzmatch are really thrilled to be working with the UK Government on the vaccine campaign.

“We understand the concerns young Muslims have regarding the vaccination, in particular those that are in the process of getting married.

“Misinformation has been spreading at an alarming rate in our communities, which is why we’re glad to work with the NHS to clear up myths about the vaccine and encourage our members to get vaccinated.

“As a marriage app helping single Muslims find love, we knew when the pandemic hit we had to act fast to ensure people could meet safely.

“We were the first Muslim marriage app, that rolled out video and voice calling for our members, so that they could meet on virtual dates.

“As we begin to return to a new normal, it’s vital that young Muslims do so by getting vaccinated, to ensure the safety of not only themselves but their loved ones too.”

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “I am thrilled that we are partnering up with dating apps to boost vaccine uptake across the country.

“This is another incredible asset to our vaccination programme – the biggest and most successful in our history.

“The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic and we have made incredible progress so far with over three-quarters of adults receiving at least one dose.

“I encourage everyone who is eligible to roll up their sleeves and get the jab – it could save your life and protect your loved ones.”

People under 30 will be invited to book their coronavirus vaccine appointment from this week.

The Government has set a target for every adult in the UK to be offered a first dose by the end of July.