Grand Theft Auto fact might be bad news for GTA 6 release date

The news that Rockstar Games will finally unveil the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 in December threatened to break the internet on Wednesday but a fact about its predecessor might dampen some fans' excitement about when they can play the game.

On Wednesday Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser put out a surprise statement reading: "Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games… In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution.

"We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you."

The trailer will now only coincide with the 25th anniversary of the gaming developers' inception, who have also created titles such as Red Dead Redemption and Max Payne, but it will also mark just over 10 years since Grand Theft Auto 5 was released.

GTA V was released on 17th September 2013 and went on to become one of the most praised and the second biggest game in history, second only to Minecraft.

With the announcement of GTA VI, many fans believe that the game will be available in the next 12 months, potentially for a December 2024 release date. However, the first official trailer for GTA V was released on November 2nd 2011 and outlay the story and the vast open-world landscape of the game.

That means there was close to a two-year wait, 22 months in fact, between the first trailer being shown to the world and fans finally being able to get their hands on the game.

Many have already noted this fact on X/Twitter telling others to holster their anticipation for the game's release.





With no release date for the trailer it's hard to know when the actual game will be released or whether Rockstar will even state in the trailer when it will be available.

Leaks in September 2022 did show fans a rough version of what the game might look and play like with other rumours suggesting around '400-500 hours' of gameplay as well as one of the biggest maps in gaming history.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter