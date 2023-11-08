Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer release date confirmed

Rockstar Games have announced an early Christmas present for all gamers: the first trailer for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6.

In a surprise statement, the founder of Rockstar Games said: "Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games… In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution.

"We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you."

Not only does the trailer coincide with the anniversary of the company it has also been just over 10 years since Grand Theft Auto V was released in September 2013. Behind Minecraft, GTA V is the best-selling game of all-time.

Fans of the highly popular series have been left waiting for an announcement of the next installment for quite some time but did get an indication of what the game might look like in September 2022, when the title was subject to a massive leak.

More than 90 videos, which were confirmed as legitimate, were leaked online which showed features such as new shooting mechanics and the series' first-ever female protagonist.

Although the name of the new game is yet to be announced, speculation already suggests that it will hit shelves in December 2024 but Dexerto reports that an insider has suggested that it could be pushed back as far as 2026.

With nothing being made official about the game yet its hard to know what it will look like or how it will play however fans can expect one of the biggest maps in gaming history.

Gaming industry expert, Michael Pachter went on the record in March 2022 stating: "My understanding is that it is a mashup of Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City, and Europe. London for sure.” He also added that there will be "400-500 hours" of gameplay.

All the anticipation has prompted a deluge of memes on X/Twitter about the announcement.













With no official date for the trailer or when the actual game will come out, we'll just have to watch this space for any further announcements.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.