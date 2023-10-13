Hamas founder calls for Friday 13th 'Jihad' against Israel

Hamas founding member and former chief Khaled Meshaal has called for protests to break out across the Muslim world on Friday, 13 October in support of the Palestinians.

And he has ominously urged the peoples of neighbouring countries to join the fight against Israel.

"[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday," Meshaal, who currently heads Hamas's diaspora office and led Hamas from 2014-2017, said in a recorded statement sent to Reuters.

"To all scholars who teach jihad... to all who teach and learn, this is a moment for the application (of theories)," Meshaal said.

Meshaal, who is based in Qatar, said the governments and peoples of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt, where there are many Palestinian refugees, have a duty to support the Palestinians.

"Tribes of Jordan, sons of Jordan, brothers and sisters of Jordan... This is a moment of truth and the borders are close to you, you all know your responsibility," Meshaal said.

I"t is a day for sacrifice, heroism, and dedication, and to earn the honour of defending the first Qibla of Muslims, the third holiest mosque, and the ascension of the trusted Messenger."

Meshaal also praised those who took part on the attack in Israel: "Oh my brothers and sisters, oh all my family and a quarter of this nation," he said. "These are your brothers and sisters who created this glory. They created this flood: Al-Aqsa Flood."

And his call for a Friday 13th uprising was reiterated by Hamas itself, according to the Israeli-run, Washington DC-based Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

It comes as Israel said it would fight back against Hamas with a ground offensive after Israeli fighter jets struck more than 200 targets in Gaza city overnight.

Gaza's health ministry said at least 950 people have been killed and 5,000 injured in the crowded coastal enclave.

Mashal has been living in exile in Qatar since 2012 when he was forced out of Syria by Bashar Al Assad. He was succeeded by Ismail Haniyeh who has been the leader of Hamas since 2017.

