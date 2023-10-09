The world reacts as Israel declares war following Hamas attack – live updates

The world has been reacting after Israel declared war following the killing of at least 700 Israelis in the attack by Hamas.

Israel has ordered a “complete siege” on Gaza as the death toll from Hamas’ attack on an Israeli music festival continues to rise.

More than 260 bodies have so far been removed from the Supernova festival, near the border with Gaza, which was attacked by Hamas militants early on Saturday morning (October 7).

It marked the most violent day in the conflict. The death toll has passed 1,100, with thousands wounded. At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel, and another 400 have been killed in Gaza.

Since the news broke, the eyes of the world have been on the Middle East. These are the latest updates.

Israel takes drastic action with Gaza Strip blockade

