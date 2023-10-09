The world reacts as Israel declares war following Hamas attack – live updates

The world has been reacting after Israel declared war following the killing of at least 700 Israelis in the attack by Hamas.
Israel has ordered a “complete siege” on Gaza as the death toll from Hamas’ attack on an Israeli music festival continues to rise.
More than 260 bodies have so far been removed from the Supernova festival, near the border with Gaza, which was attacked by Hamas militants early on Saturday morning (October 7).
It marked the most violent day in the conflict. The death toll has passed 1,100, with thousands wounded. At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel, and another 400 have been killed in Gaza.
Since the news broke, the eyes of the world have been on the Middle East. These are the latest updates.
Friends of German woman filmed lying semi-naked in Hamas truck share heartbroken tributes
@shanukkk/Gianluca Iarlori Pics/Instagram
Friends of a young woman who was captured by Hamas fighters and paraded, motionless, through the streets of Gaza, have shared their despair and grief and her abduction.
Shani Louk, 23, was identified by her family as the semi-named victim in the deeply disturbing footage after her loved ones recognised the distinctive tattoos on her legs.
The artist and beautician had been among the revellers at a music festival, near Kibbutz Urim, which was ambushed by Islamist terrorists on Saturday.
Video shows full extent of Israel's Iron Dome taking on Hamas rocketsVideo shows full extent of Israel's Iron Dome taking on Hamas rockets
On Saturday 7 October, the Hamas group launched a series of attacks on Israel, leading to a severe escalation of violence in the ongoing and complex Israel-Gaza conflict.In the early hours of Saturday morning, the first missile sirens began to ring warning of incoming rockets launched by Hamas.
Elon Musk deletes posts promoting antisemitic news accountsElon Musk deletes posts promoting antisemitic news accounts
Elon Musk has deleted posts that promoted antisemitic and fake news accounts as “good” news sources amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.The Twitter CEO received strong backlash after recommending accounts that have been known to share fake videos and use antisemitic language as reliable sources of information.
Mother of German woman paraded through streets by Hamas reveals how she was captured
@shanukkk/Instagram/Bild
The mother of a young German tattoo artist who was paraded, semi-naked through the streets of Gaza, has revealed how her daughter was captured by Hamas.
Shani Louk, 23, was identified by her family after footage shared on social media showed a woman’s stripped and motionless body in the back of a pick-up truck as armed terrorists celebrated around her.
She was among the victims of a deadly ambush on a music festival which occurred near Kibbutz Urim on Saturday, as part of a multi-pronged attack by Hamas fighters.
Haunting video shows Israeli festival before and after devastating Hamas attack
A haunting video shared on social media offers a stark glimpse of the peaceful, tree-lined site that was to become the scene of terror and bloodshed.
The clip posted to X/Twitter shows an aerial view of the Nature Party festival, which was one of the first targets of Hamas gunmen who crossed into Israel early on Saturday and enacted one of the bloodiest attacks in Israel’s history.
