If you're in the UK, you might notice that things are a little toasty right now as a heatwave is scorching across the nation leaving record temperatures in its wake.

Friday was the hottest day of the year, with temperatures in London exceeding 32C leaving many of us struggling to do anything without turning into a pool of sweat.

That being said there are ways to help you cope in these searing temperatures, especially when it comes to trying to get to sleep at night. Here are a few tips that might make going to sleep on these hot nights a little bit more bearable.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Leave your curtains shut during the day

This might be a logical solution but it's easy to forget when you wake up in the morning but leaving your curtains or blinds shut will leave your bedroom nice and cool throughout the day - although you might not fancy spending too much time in there during the day.

Keep yourself hydrated

This goes without saying at any time of the year but especially during a heatwave when taking in as many liquids as possible is of the utmost importance. It's also wise to have a glass of water at hand should you wake up feeling like you've just swallowed a load of sand.

Buy a fan but don't sleep with it left on

Although purchasing a fan during a heatwave is easier said than done it does make a world of difference in a stuffy household and keeps things cool and fresh. Whatever you do though don't leave the fan on when you're going to sleep as they have a tendency to kick up dust and provoke allergies. Don't sleep in the nude either as although it's tempting it's not actually that beneficial as sweat builds up on your skin rather than being soaked up by your pyjamas like it usually would.

Wear light-fitting pyjamas

Let's be honest, pyjamas aren't for everybody but if you must wear something to bed then given the temperatures outside it's probably best to wear the lightest materials possible with cotton and linen being considered to be the best at absorbing sweat.

Get a thinner duvet

This should be a no-brainer but making sure you don't have a thick winter duvet or blanket on you at night will make a world of difference. You can also get a helping hand with your pillows too, with a cooling gel insert allowing you to get a better night's sleep.

Sleep solo

This might be an unpopular choice for your other half but sleeping by yourself will lower both of your body temperatures and also allow you to spread out and enjoy the bed to yourself. Win, win, right?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.







