Charities you should consider donating to on Holocaust Memorial Day

Holocaust Memorial Day encourages people to unite in remembrance of the six million Jewish people murdered during the Holocaust and the millions more killed under the Nazi persecution of other groups.

The international day takes place on 27 January, which marks the anniversary of the liberation of the largest Nazi death camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Each year, people across the UK take part in a moment to remember those lost and to show their stand against prejudice today.

They do so by safely lighting a candle in their window at 4pm. Individuals can join the conversation on social media by tagging the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with the hashtags #HolocaustMemorialDay and #LightTheDarkness.

Buildings across the nation also show their respect by lighting up in purple.

Relatives have shared tributes to their loved ones, including journalist Darren Richman, who wrote a glowing tribute to his grandfather and "greatest man [he's] ever known", Zigi Shipper, who passed away last week aged 93.

What is Holocaust Memorial Day? www.youtube.com





In January 2022, the Times of Israel reported that are just 161,400 Holocaust survivors now living in Israel with their average age being 85. Manfred Goldberg, a close friend of Zigi Shipper's said earlier this week on BBC News that the horrors of the Holocaust can be prevented from happening again as long as its "memory is kept alive."

In light of Goldberg's message there are also many charities that people can donate to – some of which we've compiled below.

Holocaust Memorial Day Trust

Your donations will help create new resources to deliver engaging HMD commemorations, as well as raise further awareness through digital campaigns.

The funds will also be used to develop meaningful ways to commemorate victims of the Holocaust and genocide.

Click here.





Holocaust Survivors '45 Aid Society

The charitable organisation was set up in 1963 by child Holocaust survivors, known as 'the boys', who were brought to Great Britain at the end of WW2.

They wanted to give back and thank society that had welcomed them, and now help support survivors and their families.

Donations go towards the continued work of the '45 Aid Society.

Click here.





The Anne Frank Trust UK

Founded in 1991, the charity educates and empowers 9 to 15-year-olds to challenge all forms of prejudice, inspired by the life and work of Anne Frank.

They provide online learning, school programmes using Anne Frank’s experience of antisemitism as the springboard, and train young people in each school to become ambassadors.

Click here.





The National Holocaust Centre and Museum

Since the Centre opened in 1995, Holocaust survivors have shared their stories with a wide range of audiences.

It acts as a "home-from-home" for survivors and a place of learning for schools and adults. They use the space to explore tough issues and address disinformation.

Click here.





Jewish Care



Jewish Care is a health and social care charity for the Jewish community in London and the South-East. Each week, they touch the lives of 10,000 people.

They offer support services for survivors who were in Europe during the war, people who came to the UK on the Kindertransport as children for those who came here as refugees afterwards.

Click here.





Holocaust Educational Trust

The trust works to ensure people from every background are educated about the Holocaust.

Donations go towards training teachers, enabling Holocaust survivors to share personal testimonies and provide education to students across the UK.

Click here.







You can see a full list of organisations here.

