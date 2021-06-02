Hotel guests jeered out of pool after allegedly getting mad over women kissing

Hotel guests were jeered out of a swimming pool after they allegedly lost it after witnessing two women kissing.

Posting on Instagram, news outlet The Black Bay Area detailed the incident in Sacramento and posted video footage showing the guests leaving the area angrily to chants of “shame” from other guests.

They wrote: “A pack of white straight women in a cabana demanded that a queer black woman... stop kissing her girlfriend in the pool because ‘there were children present!’.

“Of course there were many other (straight/white) couples in the pool with plenty of PDA, but they only insisted that only black queer woman stop. And we know why.

“When confronted by bystanders, ‘the white party’ claimed there’s no way they were racist because one of them was ‘Hispanic’. Like you can’t be both. Eventually their whole party was literally shamed out of the pool.”

Meanwhile, Domonique Veasley, one of the women who was kissing her friend told CBS Sacramento that the group had told her to stop because their children were around, and eventually called security on her.

“My initial reaction for the children was ‘Oh yeah, and then I was like ‘You are asking me to stop being me,” she said.

“It would’ve been a beautiful moment for her to teach about love to her kids but instead she decided to sexualize two women.”

“This is not okay anymore, it’s 2021.”

But the guests didn’t take well to being asked to leave. One stuck her middle finger up at someone who was filming the scene, and another confronted someone in the pool and asked:

“Do you have any children? Good because you’d be a f**king terrible Dad!”

She pointed at the people in the pool and shouted “piece of f**cking s***” while a man with her said there were “still kids here”.

It comes during Pride Month - a time of celebration for the LGBTQ+ community. And reacting to the incident on Twitter, people expressed their support for those who stood up to the people in the video, and their distaste for the scenes they had witnessed:

Meanwhile Veasley said she appreciated the support from other people in the pool. She said: “It gave me faith for the future and it showed me that it’s going to take a long time, it’s a long road, but it’s a spark of faith.”

Let’s hope it is.