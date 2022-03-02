The House of Commons broke a longstanding tradition with a standing ovation for the Ukrainian ambassador during the Prime Minister's Questions.

Ukrainian Ambassador, Vadym Prystaiko, observed the PMQs from the gallery ahead of the debate on how to support Ukraine. He was greeted with a two-minute applause from the entire room. Several MPs also paid respect to Ukraine by wearing yellow and blue ribbons.

The Speaker of the House of Commons highlighted that they generally don't allow applause, but they would "quite rightly" make an exception on this occasion.

"We generally do not allow applause in this chamber, but on this occasion, the House quite rightly wants to demonstrate our respect and support for your country and its people in the most difficult of times," Lindsay Hoyle said.



However, one Twitter user highlighted shortly after that "the Ukrainian Embassy in London believes their communication systems have been hacked," adding: "Website currently down; https://uk.mfa.gov.ua/en".



While some were in awe of the MPs' solidarity, many were quick to criticise the gesture.

"All that clapping is going to make the loss of lives so much better, well done mate, here's a clap, we did this for the NHS during Covid and it kept them truly motivated and quiet about how we neglected them for months," one said.

"Clapping sends a powerful message, right? Putin must be quaking in his Napoleon shoes," another tweeted. "How about making it easier for refugees fleeing the Ukraine to gain sanctuary in the UK?"

While a third added: "Typical Parliament response. If we just clap at everything, things will get better magically. I've seen so much about "we stand with Ukraine",, well get on with it then!! I know you're standing with them, you say it so often! Do something about it now!"

Addressing the Commons afterwards, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Putin has gravely miscalculated.

"In his abhorrent assault on a sovereign nation, he has underestimated the extraordinary fortitude of the Ukrainian people and the unity and resolve of the free world in standing up to his barbarism.

"The UN General Assembly will vote later today and we call on every nation to join us in condemning Russia and demanding that Putin turns his tanks around."

Johnson continued: "If instead Putin doubles down then so shall we, further ratcheting up economic pressure and supporting Ukraine with finance, with weapons, and with humanitarian assistance.

"Today the Disasters Emergency Committee is launching its Ukraine appeal and every pound donated by the British people will be matched by the Government, starting with £20 million."

He also said he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the UK would "do everything we can to accelerate our transfer of... the weapons".

