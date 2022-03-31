People have been urged to take a meter reading ahead of Friday's 54 per cent energy bill price hike.

The energy price cap for those on default tariffs who pay by direct debit is rising by £693 from £1,277 to £1,971 from April 1st. Prepayment customers will see a more significant jump, with their price cap increasing by £708, from £1,309 to £2,017.

Gillian Cooper, head of energy policy at Citizens Advice, said: "We'd recommend sending meter readings to your supplier ahead of the price cap rise on April 1. This means your energy company will have an accurate picture of your usage before higher rates.



"If you're struggling to pay your bill, speak to your energy provider as they have to help you. Citizens Advice can also provide you with free, independent support."

Fuel poverty charity National Energy Action (NEA) warned the cost of heating an average home has now doubled in 18 months, leaving 6.5 million households unable to live in a warm, safe home across the UK.

How to take a meter reading

Smart meters usually send readers to your supplier automatically, but it's safe to make a note of what it reads to quote back to the provider if necessary.

For a single rate digital meter, you should see five numbers in black or white, followed by one or more red numbers. Write down the first five black or white numbers.



For a two rate digital meter, there will be two rows of numbers. The top one, (labelled 'low' or 'night'), shows how many units of cheaper electricity you've used. The bottom row (labelled 'normal' or 'day') shows how many units of standard-price electricity you've used.

Make sure you note down the date you took the meter reading on. It's also worth taking a photo of the meter for reference.

