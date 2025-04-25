‘I am the organiser of the most inclusive, supportive marathon in the world’

A marathon organiser has said he believes his event is the “most inclusive” in the world as it will feature participants with cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis and terminal cancer.

Phil Roberton, 43, is the organiser of the Flawed Hero Marathon – a 26.2 mile event in Letchworth, Hertfordshire, which will finish just as the London Marathon begins and aims to accept anyone willing to take part.

“I think it’s the most inclusive, supportive marathon in the world,” Mr Roberton told the PA news agency.

“I can have anyone on the planet: any shape, size, background story.

Phil Roberton has said he believes his marathon is the most inclusive in the world (Ben Smith/PA)

“It’s very difficult to get a London Marathon place, very hard to get a place in the ballot, so I’ve created an event which is equally as good, equally as powerful and extremely impactful as well.

“The name comes from the fact that we all have a past, but none of us are broken, we don’t need fixing, we’re flawed but that’s okay and we can still make a difference. We are enough.”

The event was launched in 2024 and welcomed 40 participants who either ran, walked, or a combination of both.

Mr Roberton said he initially envisioned it being a one-time thing, but he quickly realised how “special” it was after hearing the stories of attendees.

“Last year, we had an incredible young man called Jack who has cerebral palsy and walked it in eight-and-a-half hours,” he said.

Left to right, marathon competitors Jaie Petty and Jack Price (Oliver Saville/PA)

He showed up with an incredible attitude, positivity, and shows what resilience looks like. He is coming back this year.

“I’ve got Adam with stage four incurable cancer taking part, Yvette in a mobility scooter taking part. Everyone has their story.”

Mr Roberton said he has spent the last 11 months doing all he can to ensure all goes to plan including working with the council, getting a land licence and keeping in touch with competitors so they feel supported.

This year, 100 are expected to make their way to the Broadway Cinema in Letchworth, the starting point of the race, including local Yvette Churchman, 62.

Ms Churchman, who is a community champion at Morrisons, will be riding her way through the marathon in her mobility scooter, which she has used since 2019 after developing rheumatoid arthritis, and will be joined by colleagues: Jan Shakespeare, Martin Kingsley and Tracey Mcgrinder.

Yvette Churchman is taking part in this year’s Flawed Hero Marathon (Yvette Churchman/PA)

She said she was inspired to take on the event after hearing about previous participants.

“There were people from all walks of life and that’s what I like because I know one of them has cerebral palsy and I thought – if he can do it, so can we,” she told PA.

“I never thought I would be able to do a marathon, but Phil’s really sold it to us and been so supportive throughout.”

She said she is most excited about the fact the race is largely nocturnal.

“I think it will be more fun doing it at night,” she said.

“Just to have our own thing (in Letchworth) will be really good.”

People taking part in the Flawed Hero Marathon in 2024 (Oliver Saville/PA)

Mr Roberton added the event will finish in front of the Broadway Gardens Fountain which will be glowing purple for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

90% of money raised will go to the cancer charity, to fund the research into the early detection of Pancreatic Cancer, with the remainder used to fund the Flawed Hero Movement, which offers everything from community hubs to ice baths & stress resilience courses to “put money back into the community and boost the wellness of the town”.

Mr Roberton said he has asked participants to send over any images of loved ones who have or have had cancer, or passed away, which he will display on a screen at the Broadway Cinema pre-race, and his wife is to sing the song The Impossible Dream to “get the emotion going”.

“Watching people leaving the cinema, going into the dark, knowing that they’re going to go through a journey – that’s exciting to me,” he added.

The fundraising pages of Flawed Hero Marathon participants can be accessed here: https://www.gofundme.com/en-gb/c/act/flawed-hero-movement-2025

Ms Churchman’s fundraiser can be viewed here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/team-morrisons-supporting-pancreatic-cancer-uk