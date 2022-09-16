English broadcaster Iain Lee broke down while live-streaming his reaction to his stalker, Alex Belfield's, jail sentencing.

For 10 years, Belfield, a YouTuber and ex-BBC radio presenter, stalked and harassed various people online using social media platforms.

But on Friday justice was served as Belfield, 42, was jailed for five years and 26 weeks.

"Alex Belfield made my life miserable for ten years. I considered suicide. He told me to do it," Lee wrote on Twitter. "Today he was sentenced to 5 and a half years."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Iain Lee & Katherine Boyle react to Alex Belfield Sentencing 16/9/22 www.youtube.com

On his live-stream Lee became overcome with emotions upon learning his stalker had received jail time.

"This is not a celebration, what this is for me is a validation that everything that f***er put me through was real and it happened," Lee said sitting alongside his radio partner Katherine Boyle.

"And it happened for 10 years and he did his best to try and make my life miserable."

Belfield also stalked and harassed other broadcasters like Jeremy Vine, Bernie Keith, Philip Dehany, Ben Hewis, and two others in addition to Lee.

During the trial, the judge said while Belfield did not physically approach his victims in a conventional stalking situation but his methods were "just as effective as a way of intimidating" and "were in many ways much harder to deal with."

Several of Belfield's victims said they considered suicide during his harassment, including Lee.

In addition to his sentencing, all the complainants will have restraining orders against Belfield.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



