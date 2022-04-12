Feeling like a carrot? Have we got a shop for you.

Iceland is introducing its so-called 'veg penny sale' so everyone can get their five-a-day this weekend at a discount.

The deal, which runs until 14 April, includes both fresh and frozen vegetables such as mushrooms, sweetcorn, onions and potatoes. It is limited to one pack of vegetables per transaction and it is only available online as well.

Customers must also spend at least £35 in order to make an order, though Iceland does not charge for delivery.

Richard Walker, managing director at Iceland, said the supermarket wanted to "help people who are feeling the pinch". He said: “Our 1p vegetable sale was so popular at Christmas, especially when so many other supermarkets hike up the prices of their roast ingredients, that we decided this was a no-brainer to run it again this Easter.

"If we can help people who are feeling the pinch right now to save a few vital pennies while enjoying the same amazing quality of vegetables, then we’ll have done our job of being the supermarket that shoppers can rely on."

And if you prefer your vegetables deep-fried and a bit saltier? Battered onion rings are also in the deal. Who could ask for anything more?

