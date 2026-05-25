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In Pictures: Bank holiday weather bonanza for sunbathers and swimmers

In Pictures: Bank holiday weather bonanza for sunbathers and swimmers
A person swims in the sky pool near the US Embassy in Nine Elms, south London (James Manning/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

It was a sweltering bank holiday for many across the UK, with the all-time hottest May temperature of 33.5C recorded in London on Monday.

The Met Office said heatwave conditions were met in eight parts of England on Sunday: Heathrow in Greater London; Benson in Oxfordshire; Brooms Barn in Suffolk; High Beech in Essex; Kew Gardens in London; Northolt in London; Santon Downham in Suffolk; and Writtle in Essex.

From left, Kara, Conor, and Katie McLaughlin make a splash on Newcastle beach in Co DownFrom left, Kara, Conor, and Katie McLaughlin make a splash on Newcastle beach in Co Down (Liam McBurney/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Liam McBurney

A couple sunbathe as the land train drives past on Bournemouth promenadeA couple sunbathe as the land train drives past on Bournemouth promenade (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Beach covered in sun umbrellasBournemouth beach was a patchwork of bright umbrellas and sunshades (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

A man in a black and white football shirt with a knotted handkerchief on his headA knotted hanky kept the sun off the head of a Notts County fan in the stands for the Sky Bet League Two play-off final at Wembley Stadium (John Walton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - John Walton

At Cooper’s Hill in Brockworth, dozens of daredevils braved sunburn and broken bones to throw themselves down a steep slope on Monday in the annual cheese-rolling race in Gloucestershire.

People tumbling down from the top of a hillParticipants take part in the first men’s downhill race during the annual cheese rolling at Cooper’s Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

People sitting on a steep hill in the shade of some treesSpectators found some shade on the side of the steep course (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

On Sunday, London parks were packed with people looking for a green oasis to escape the city heat.

A dog in water as its owner pointsOne dog refused to get out of the water at Battersea Park, south-west London, and who could blame him? (James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

A woman in a red dress walks past fountain jetsSunday brought a record-breaking high of 32.3C at Kew Gardens, south-west London (James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

A person swims in the sky poolA person swims in the sky pool near the US embassy in Nine Elms, south London (James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

On Saturday, the new EU border checks were suspended at Dover while motorists queued for hours as temperatures climbed at the start of half-term.

The village of Frittenden, in Kent, hit 30.3C, on what was the hottest day of the year at the time, but surpassed as the holiday weekend progressed.

Traffic queuing at the entrance to the Euro Tunnel site in Folkestone, Kent, as the Bank Holiday travel getaway continuesOn Saturday, people queued in their hot vehicles at the entrance to the Euro Tunnel site in Folkestone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

People paddleboarding with a pier behind themPaddleboarders at nearby Sunny Sands beach opted for a cooler form of transport (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

People on a beach with umbrellas and chairsThe Kent beach was packed with revellers across the long weekend (Gareth Fuller/PA )PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

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