Coldstream Guards

In Pictures: Bearskin caps in the luggage rack as Coldstream Guards return home
Members of The Coldstream Guards, wearing their full ceremonial dress of scarlet tunics and bearskin caps, board an LNER train at King’s Cross (Jeff Moore/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Residents of Berwick-upon-Tweed have turned out in force to welcome soldiers from the Coldstream Guards who made a symbolic return to the town by train 375 years after their regiment’s formation.

Soldiers in red tunics and bearskin hats arrived by coach before marching through King’s Cross station and boarding an LNER train.

Soldiers outside the station(Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Members of The Coldstream Guards march through King's Cross(Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Soldiers march through the station(Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Soldiers march on the platform(Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Members of the Band of the Coldstream Guards played at the central London station.

A soldier plays music(Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

A soldier carries a drum(Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

There was a lively atmosphere on the train as soldiers enjoyed a change from their normal routine.

Coldstream Guards 375th anniversary(Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Guards on the train(Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Crowds lined the streets of Berwick to welcome the guardsmen, who paraded through the town before attending a service of thanksgiving at Berwick Parish Church.

Soldiers march in the town(Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

A big drum(Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Soldiers march in Berwick(Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Soldiers march in Berwick(Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Soldiers march in Berwick(Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

