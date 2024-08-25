News
Notting Hill Carnival

In Pictures: Children steal the show at Notting Hill Carnival

Two young dancers struck a pose during their parade (Jeff Moore/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Festival fans young and old were out in west London on Sunday to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Notting Hill Carnival.

Sunday’s focus was children and families, with hundreds of youngsters dressed in bright colours dancing along the parade route to the sounds of the steel drums.

Young paradegoers in orange and purple plumesEvery Sunday of the August bank holiday is dedicated to children and families (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Children in purple with pink features wave at the cameraHours are spent creating the lavish and eye-catching designs (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

A woman with blue hair and a feathered headdress waves her hands in the airFeathers were a key component of many of the costumes (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

The carnival is Europe’s biggest street party, with around a million people expected to attend over the bank holiday weekend.

A woman in traditional dress spins to show here wide white skirt trimmed in braidThe festival celebrates Caribbean culture (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

A woman in sunglasses pointing with blue and silver wingsA collective of angels showed off their blue and white wings (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

A group of dancers wave stripey wings as they moveA group of dancers had silky wings to create a spectacle (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Music is a big part of the festivities, with steel drum and brass bands providing the music for the dancers along the parade route.

Children dressed in multi-coloured jackets blow trumpets as part of a bandKinetika Bloco taking part in the Children’s Day parade (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

A man plays steel drumsSteel drums are an integral part of Caribbean musical heritage (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

