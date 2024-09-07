News
In Pictures: Crowds flock to West Sussex for Goodwood Revival

Young racers compete in the Settrington Cup at the Goodwood Revival in West Sussex (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Kieran Cleeves

Vintage clothing was the order of the day as crowds turned up to enjoy the Goodwood Revival in West Sussex.

The historic motor race meeting is the only sporting event of its kind staged entirely in a period theme.

The 2024 version marked the first time a historic motorsport event included cars that use sustainable fuels in all races.

Two boys ride on a bike in Second World War era clothingRacegoers in vintage fashion at the event (Kieran Cleeves/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Kieran Cleeves

A woman applies make-up in front of a Colman's Mustard sign(Kieran Cleeves/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Kieran Cleeves

Emilia Verdon-Roe, aged six, with her thumb up standing beside a small blue car as she prepares to race in the Settrington CupEmilia Verdon-Roe, aged six, prepares to race in the Settrington Cup (John Nguyen/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - John Nguyen

Young racers run to their vehicles as they prepare to compete in the Settrington CupYoung racers run to their vehicles as they prepare to compete in the Settrington Cup (John Nguyen/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - John Nguyen

A young girl driving in a blue car with the number plate 'Issy' races in the Settrington Cup(Kieran Cleeves/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Kieran Cleeves

The winner of the Settrington Cup give a thumbs-up to the cameraThe winner of the Settrington Cup give a thumbs-up to the camera (Kieran Cleeves/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Kieran Cleeves

A man wearing a mustard yellow jacket stands in front of an airplane display(Kieran Cleeves/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Kieran Cleeves

A woman in a Boeing Company outfit kneels at the wheel of a plane(Kieran Cleeves/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Kieran Cleeves

Geri Horner and husband Christian Horner stand with other people at the festivalRed Bull Racing principal Christian Horner (centre, right) and former Spice Girl wife Geri Horner (centre, left) were among those at the event (Kieran Cleeves/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Kieran Cleeves

Geri and Christian Horner pose with their son Monty, who sits in a racing carThe couple attended with their son Monty Horner (Kieran Cleeves/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Kieran Cleeves

A couple dressed in period clothing pose in front of a plane(Kieran Cleeves/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Kieran Cleeves

A woman holds a girl's hand as they take a closer look at a vintage plane(John Nguyen/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - John Nguyen

A woman and a young girl wearing matching red dresses pose on the red carpet(John Nguyen/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - John Nguyen

