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In Pictures: History is made as first female Archbishop of Canterbury enthroned

In Pictures: History is made as first female Archbishop of Canterbury enthroned
Dame Sarah Mullally kneels before Dean of Canterbury, the Very Rev Dr David Monteith (right), and Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Stefan Rousseau

History was made on Wednesday when Dame Sarah Mullaly became the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury – the first woman to hold the position.

Hundreds of people had gathered outside the cathedral ahead of the service, including one man who said he was keen to “see this brilliant moment in history”.

A beaming Dame Sarah MullallyA beaming Dame Sarah Mullally as she became the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury (Jordan Pettitt/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

Dame Sarah strikes the west door of Canterbury CathedralDame Sarah strikes the west door of Canterbury Cathedral three times (Yui Mok/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

The Princess of Wales smilesThe Princess of Wales at the service (Jordan Pettitt/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

Members of the clergy arriving for the serviceMembers of the clergy arriving for the service (Jordan Pettitt/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

The Primates of the Anglican CommunionThe Primates of the Anglican Communion (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Members of the clergy at the serviceMembers of the clergy at the service (Jordan Pettitt/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

The Dean of Canterbury, the Very Rev Dr David Monteith,\u00a0leads the Prince and Princess of WalesThe Dean of Canterbury, the Very Rev Dr David Monteith, leads the Prince and Princess of Wales (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Dame Sarah Mullaly arrives for the serviceDame Sarah Mullally arrives for the service (Yui Mok/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

Dame Sarah embraces the Rt Rev Paulina Hlawiczka-Trotman,Dame Sarah embraces the Rt Rev Paulina Hlawiczka-Trotman, Bishop of the Lutheram Church of Great Britain (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Jane Varner Malhotra, 57, from Washington DC, outside Canterbury CathedralJane Varner Malhotra, 57, from Washington DC, outside Canterbury Cathedral (Erik Olsson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Erik Olsson

Dean of Canterbury, the Very Rev Dr David Monteith (right) hands the Archbishop of Canterbury the Pastoral Episcopal StaffDean of Canterbury the Very Rev Dr David Monteith (right) hands the Archbishop of Canterbury the Pastoral Episcopal Staff (Jordan Pettitt/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

Dean of Canterbury, the Very Rev Dr David Monteith, installs the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, seated in the Chair of St AugustineDean of Canterbury, the Very Rev Dr David Monteith, installs the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, seated in the Chair of St Augustine (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

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