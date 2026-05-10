PS6 release date and price official updates have gamers all agreeing about one thing

Sony has given an official update about release date and price plans for the PS6 and gamers have all had the same thing to say about it online.

During Sony's latest earnings call, Sony president and CEO Hiroki Totoki revealed where the company currently stands with announcing details about a new console.

Through Sony's translator, Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console, or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation.

"Looking at the current circumstances, the memory price is also expected to be very high FY 2027 because there will still be a shortage of supply. So under that assumption, we must think carefully [about] what we will do."

These comments were posted in the Games Subreddit and gamers have been unanimous in their thoughts that it's way too early for Sony to be considering releasing the PS6 just yet.

One said: "Honestly not even needed right now. Doesn't even feel like six years of PS5 has happened. Have no problem waiting even to 2029."

Another agreed: "The idea of a PS6 at this point seems so laughable. The console space right now isn't needing a massive graphical leap like from PS4 to PS5. Just change some components and the body and make the PS5 Pro the PS6 at this point lol. But you know, shareholders and capitalism 🤷♂️"

"There is no way there will be a new console generation before RAM / memory prices normalise," declared a third. "Which will be a couple years minimum. I expect PS6 earliest in four years."

A fourth commented: "Not that my screaming into the void will change anything but do we really need a PS6? PS5 barely had any true exclusives that weren't also on PS4."

A fifth added: "The 'changing business models' part is the most interesting to me. Could it mean an increased reliance on streaming? That's definitely not what I'd prefer but I imagine Sony DGAF about picky people like me. Personally, I don't feel like there's a need for a PS6 yet, since PS5 Pro seems to do fine in graphics heavy titles, so we're in a sort of a cross-gen situation where PS5 is the previous gen and the Pro is a PS6."

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