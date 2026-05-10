Who is Byron Allen, Stephen Colbert's Late Show replacement?

Byron Allen's Comics Unleashed was recently announced as the replacement for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on CBS, taking over the 11.35pm slot later in May.

But who is he exactly?

Allen is a 65-year-old businessman, comedian and producer. He's the founder and CEO of Allen Media Group and host of Comics Unleashed.

Allen started to pursue a career in standup comedy, reportedly becoming the youngest comedian ever to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson aged 18.

He then went into TV, with early credits including co-hosting Real People on NBC, co-writing and co-starring in CBS TV film Case Closed and hosting The Byron Allen Show.

Allen then established a production company called CF Entertainment in 1993. It was later renamed Entertainment Studios before it then became a production subsidiary company as part of Allen Media Group.

Allen started hosting Entertainers With Byron Allen in 2000 before he started hosting Comics Unleashed in 2006.

Comics Unleashed, the show replacing The Late Show, has panels of comedians performing stand-up routines and discussing topics in a talk-show format. It's less intensively produced and cheaper to make than The Late Show which may be one of the reasons why it was more attractive to CBS bosses.

Through the 2010s, Allen went into sitcom scripting for The First Family and Mr Box Office before focusing more of his efforts on expanding Allen Media Group.

He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

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