In Pictures: Making a splash at the World Bog Snorkelling Championships

Competitors take part in the Rude Health World Bog Snorkelling Championships at Waen Rhydd peat bog in Llanwrtyd Wells (Ben Birchall/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

There was very little visibility on the course but plenty for spectators to see during Sunday’s Rude Health World Bog Snorkelling Championships in Wales.

The charity fundraising event has been run since the 1980s and attracts hundreds to Llanwrtyd Wells, where hardy swimmers take to the murky waters of the Waen Rhydd peat bog for a bracing splash along a 60m course.

Rude Health World Bogsnorkelling Championships 2023 \u2013 Wales(Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Rude Health World Bogsnorkelling Championships 2023 \u2013 Wales(Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Rude Health World Bogsnorkelling Championships 2023 \u2013 Wales(Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Rude Health World Bogsnorkelling Championships 2023 \u2013 Wales(Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Rude Health World Bogsnorkelling Championships 2023 \u2013 Wales(Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Rude Health World Bogsnorkelling Championships 2023 \u2013 Wales(Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Rude Health World Bogsnorkelling Championships 2023 \u2013 Wales(Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Rude Health World Bogsnorkelling Championships 2023 \u2013 Wales(Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

