In Pictures: Mud glorious mud! Competitors raise charity cash in annual mud race
A competitor takes part in the annual Maldon Mud Race, a charity event to race across the bed of the River Blackwater in Maldon, Essex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Competitors have taken part in an annual charity event across the bed of the River Blackwater in Maldon, Essex.

The Maldon Mud Race originated in 1973 and now attracts scores of participants.

Here are some of those who braved the mud to raise money this year:

Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race, a charity event to race across the bed of the River Blackwater in Maldon, Essex(Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race, a charity event to race across the bed of the River Blackwater in Maldon, Essex(Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

A competitor takes part in the annual Maldon Mud Race, a charity event to race across the bed of the River Blackwater in Maldon, Essex(Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race, a charity event to race across the bed of the River Blackwater in Maldon, Essex(Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race, a charity event to race across the bed of the River Blackwater in Maldon, Essex(Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

A competitor takes part in the annual Maldon Mud Race, a charity event to race across the bed of the River Blackwater in Maldon, Essex(Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

A competitor takes part in the annual Maldon Mud Race, a charity event to race across the bed of the River Blackwater in Maldon, Essex(Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

A competitor takes part in the annual Maldon Mud Race, a charity event to race across the bed of the River Blackwater in Maldon, Essex(Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race, a charity event to race across the bed of the River Blackwater in Maldon, Essex(Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

A competitor is hosed down after taking part in the annual Maldon Mud Race, a charity event to race across the bed of the River Blackwater in Maldon, Essex(Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

