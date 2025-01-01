In Pictures: Parades and sea dips go ahead at the start of a new year

Weather conditions failed to deter those determined to welcome the New Year.

At South Queensferry in Scotland, the annual Loony Dook saw many immerse themselves in the chilly waters of the Firth of Forth in the shadow of its famous bridges.

Revellers at the Loony Dook New Year’s Day dip in the Firth of Forth (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

People take the plunge at the Loony Dook New Year’s Day dip (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

In London, there were some enforced changes to the parade with giant inflatables grounded by the winds, but spectators still had plenty of marching bands, vehicles and other entertainment to watch.

Performers during the New Year’s Day Parade in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

Members of Motor Sports International Display Team during the New Year’s Day Parade in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

A performer during the New Year’s Day Parade in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

Marching band members from Riverview High School in Florida, ahead of the New Year’s Day Parade in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

Dog walkers braved the elements at Barry Island while at Tynemouth Longsands surfers and swimmers were out in numbers.

A wagtail on Whitmore Bay Beach, Barry Island, in the Vale of Glamorgan (Ben Birchall/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

People walking on the beach in Barry Island, in the Vale of Glamorgan (Ben Birchall/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Swimmers dip in the sea at Tynemouth Longsands on the North East coast of England (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

A surfer in the sea at Tynemouth Longsands (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

In another New Year staple, darts fans again flocked to London’s Alexandra Palace, many in costume, to see what the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune would bring in 2025.

Darts fans also embraced 2025 at Alexandra Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Zac Goodwin