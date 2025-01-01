News

In Pictures: Parades and sea dips go ahead at the start of a new year

People take part in the Loony Dook New Year’s Day dip in the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry (Andrew Milligan/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

Weather conditions failed to deter those determined to welcome the New Year.

At South Queensferry in Scotland, the annual Loony Dook saw many immerse themselves in the chilly waters of the Firth of Forth in the shadow of its famous bridges.

New Year\u2019s Day dipRevellers at the Loony Dook New Year’s Day dip in the Firth of Forth (Andrew Milligan/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

New Year\u2019s Day dipPeople take the plunge at the Loony Dook New Year’s Day dip (Andrew Milligan/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

In London, there were some enforced changes to the parade with giant inflatables grounded by the winds, but spectators still had plenty of marching bands, vehicles and other entertainment to watch.

London\u2019s New Year\u2019s Day ParadePerformers during the New Year’s Day Parade in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

London\u2019s New Year\u2019s Day ParadeMembers of Motor Sports International Display Team during the New Year’s Day Parade in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

London\u2019s New Year\u2019s Day ParadeA performer during the New Year’s Day Parade in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

London\u2019s New Year\u2019s Day ParadeMarching band members from Riverview High School in Florida, ahead of the New Year’s Day Parade in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

Dog walkers braved the elements at Barry Island while at Tynemouth Longsands surfers and swimmers were out in numbers.

Winter weather Jan 1st 2025A wagtail on Whitmore Bay Beach, Barry Island, in the Vale of Glamorgan (Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Winter weather Jan 1st 2025People walking on the beach in Barry Island, in the Vale of Glamorgan (Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

New Year\u2019s Day swimSwimmers dip in the sea at Tynemouth Longsands on the North East coast of England (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

New Year\u2019s Day swimA surfer in the sea at Tynemouth Longsands (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

In another New Year staple, darts fans again flocked to London’s Alexandra Palace, many in costume, to see what the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune would bring in 2025.

2024/25 Paddy Power World Darts Championship \u2013 Alexandra Palace \u2013 Day FourteenDarts fans also embraced 2025 at Alexandra Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Zac Goodwin

2024/25 Paddy Power World Darts Championship \u2013 Alexandra Palace \u2013 Day FourteenDarts fans dressed up as characters from The Wizard of Oz (Zac Goodwin/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Zac Goodwin

