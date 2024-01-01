News
In Pictures: Revellers take the plunge with New Year’s Day dip in icy waters

People up and down Britain marked the new year with a dip in freezing waters (Joe Giddens/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

The new year has arrived with a splash as thrillseekers up and down the country took part in annual dips in freezing waters to raise money for charity.

From the Loony Dook in Scotland to the New Year’s Day Dip in Gosport, revellers in fancy dress and swimming outfits took the plunge.

People take part in the Mablethorpe Big DipPeople take part in the Mablethorpe Big Dip in Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

People take part in the Mablethorpe Big DipThe event raises money for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal (Joe Giddens/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

People take part in Mablethorpe Big Dip(Joe Giddens/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

Dog walkers on the beach on New Year's Day at Kinghorn in FifeDog walkers on the beach on New Year’s Day at Kinghorn in Fife (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

People gather on the beach to watch the Loony Dook New Year\u2019s Day dip in the Firth of Forth at KinghornPeople gather on the beach to watch the Loony Dook New Year’s Day dip in the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

New Year\u2019s Day dip(Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Loony Dook(Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Swimmers pose for a photo during the Gosport New Year\u2019s Day DipSwimmers pose for a photo during the Gosport New Year’s Day Dip in The Solent at Stokes Bay, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

People take part in New Year's Day dip(Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Members of the Bray Beach Bathers leave the waterMembers of the Bray Beach Bathers leave the water after taking part in the annual New Year’s Day charity swim in Co Wicklow (Brian Lawless/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Brian Lawless

Thousands of people also enjoyed the New Year’s Day Parade in London, which started at Green Park and finished at Westminster.

Performers during the New Year\u2019s Day Parade in LondonPerformers during the New Year’s Day Parade in London (Victoria Jones/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Victoria Jones

London\u2019s New Year\u2019s Day Parade(Victoria Jones/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Victoria Jones

London\u2019s New Year\u2019s Day Parade(Victoria Jones/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Victoria Jones

London\u2019s New Year\u2019s Day Parade(Victoria Jones/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Victoria Jones

