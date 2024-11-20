News
Weather

In Pictures: Snow continues to blanket parts of the UK

Fresh snow covering the village of Goathland in the North York Moors National Park (Danny Lawson/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

People across the UK continued to battle snow and ice on Wednesday as the country woke up to another day of freezing conditions.

Temperatures dropped below zero this morning, with the south-west and south-east of England reaching minus 1C, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office issued three yellow weather warnings covering parts of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as the east and north of England, the Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber.

A lorry driving through snowVehicles navigated snowy conditions on the A169 near Saltergate in the North York Moors National Park (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

A sheep walking in the snowA sheep in the snow near Goathland in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Houses covered with snowOvernight snowfall blanketed Wolverhampton (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

An aerial shot of Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside covered in snowCullercoats Bay in North Tyneside woke up to a festive scene (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

A woman walking her dog in the snowA woman walks her dog in fresh snow in Goathland (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Morning snow in Cullercoats Bay in North TynesideHouses, cars and roads were covered with snow this morning in Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

A woman dressed in a coat and gloves walking in the snowA woman dressed for the snow in Goathland (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

A yellow car and a woman walking pictured in the snowThe Met Office warned that some vehicles could be stranded (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Wolverhampton roads and houses covered in snowWolverhampton turned white (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

