In Pictures: Stars, ceremonies and Swifties bring sprinkling of glamour to 2024

The last year has delivered some standout events in the worlds of music, film, TV, art and fashion and PA’s photographers were on hand to capture all the action.

Actress Zendaya attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2024 in New York (Matt Crossick/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Matt Crossick

People attend a watch-along party in the town square of Ireland’s Eurovision entrant Bambie Thug’s hometown of Macroom in Co Cork, as the Eurovision final took place in Malmo (Noel Sweeney/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Noel Sweeney

US pop superstar Taylor Swift performs her first London concert at Wembley Stadium, during the Eras Tour in June (Ian West/PA)

DJ Tony Blackburn is made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle. Blackburn marked 60 years in broadcasting in 2024 (Yui Mok/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger attending a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles in Paris in September during the King’s state visit to France (Yui Mok/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Yui Mok

Rapper Snoop Dogg with the brigadier, used in the theatre to mark the opening of a performance, at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games (John Walton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - John Walton

Actor Tom Cruise jumps from the stadium roof during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games (David Davies/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies

Secretive artist Banksy unveiled a series of new artworks over several consecutive days in August, with fans eagerly anticipating where his next one would appear.

Banksy unveiled a new series of artworks featuring animals in August (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers Amy Dowden (left) and Dianne Buswell outside a dance studio as Dowden returned to the show after being treated for cancer. An injury later saw her leave the 20th series halfway through (Jordan Pettitt/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

Singer and actress Lady Gaga and actor Joaquin Phoenix attending a photocall for Joker: Folie A Deux at the Corinthia Hotel, London (Yui Mok/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

The year saw Oasis announce a series of reunion concerts and the return of popular BBC comedy Gavin And Stacey as filming for a final Christmas special took place in Wales.

Liam Gallagher of Oasis performing ahead of the IBF world heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium in September (Bradley Collyer/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Bradley Collyer

Joanna Page, who plays Stacey Shipman (left), and Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa Jenkins (right), during filming for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Day special at Barry in Wales (Ben Birchall/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter during the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend at Stockwood Park, Luton, in May (Ian West/PA)

BBC Radio 2 presenters Zoe Ball and Scott Mills outside BBC Broadcasting House in London after Ball announced she was stepping down from the station’s breakfast show after six years and handing the reins to Mills (James Manning/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

The musical extravaganza Wicked came to the big screen in November and its stars delighted fans at its London premiere.

Singer and actress Ariana Grande arriving for the UK premiere of Wicked at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre in London (Ian West/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ian West