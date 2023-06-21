News
In Pictures: Sun rises on Summer Solstice across Britain

People gather during sunrise as they take part in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge in Wiltshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

People across the UK have gathered to celebrate this year’s Summer Solstice – the longest day and shortest night of the year.

Members of the Happy Seal Yoga class in Scarborough marked the occasion by stretching out and going for a swim as the sun rose in the North Yorkshire resort’s Cayton Bay.

Summer Solstice 2023(Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Summer Solstice 2023(Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Summer Solstice 2023(Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Summer Solstice 2023(Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

In Wiltshire, crowds converged on Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain before dawn.

Summer Solstice 2023(Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Summer Solstice 2023(Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Summer Solstice 2023(Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Summer Solstice 2023(Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Summer Solstice 2023(Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Summer Solstice 2023(Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Others took a ride on the London Eye to get the best view of the sunrise.

Summer Solstice 2023(James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Summer Solstice 2023(James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Summer Solstice 2023(James Manning/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

