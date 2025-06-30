News

In Pictures: Sunny start to Wimbledon as England enjoys one of hottest June days

A general view of the hill as spectators look to take shelter from the sun on day one of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (John Walton/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - John Walton

Parts of England and Wales were expected to be hotter that some Caribbean countries on Monday, with forecasters predicting highs of 34C.

The sweltering heat means Monday is set to be one of the hottest June days ever, with UK temperatures for the month only surpassing 34C in only three years since 1960.

People row in a boat, there are ducks on the water tooRowers on the water near Maidenhead enjoyed a warm start to the day (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

Wide shot of a lido with groups of people. The cathedral is visible in the backgroundResidents of Peterborough wasted no time as they headed for the Lido to cool off (Joe Giddens/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

Animatronic dinosaurs on show ahead of the opening of Avon Valley Adventure & Wildlife Park's Summertopia seasonThe sunshine drew out all kinds of creatures, with animatronic dinosaurs on show ahead of the opening of Avon Valley Adventure & Wildlife Park’s Summertopia season (Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Sports fans basked in the sunshine as Wimbledon got under way, with it hottest opening day ever. A temperature of 29.7C was recorded at the nearby Kew Gardens, setting a provisional record for the hottest start to the championships.

A spectator shelters from the sun under an umbrella on day one of the 2025 Wimbledon ChampionshipsA spectator shelters from the sun under an umbrella on day one of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Jordan Pettitt/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

A Harris's Hawk on the arm of a handler. The bird's wings block out the sun, leaving bird and handler in silhouetteRufus the Harris’s Hawk is used to keep pigeons away from the courts at Wimbledon (Jordan Pettitt/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

Spectators donned their finest strawberry hats for the opening matchesDressing for the occasion, some spectators donned their finest strawberry hats for the opening matches (John Walton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - John Walton

Wide shot of a tennis matchCameron Norrie played a match against Roberto Bautista Agut under blue skies on day one of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (Adam Davy/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Adam Davy

At Worthy Farm in Somerset, the clean-up operation got under way following the Glastonbury Festival.

As the final festivalgoers departed with their belongings, volunteers arrived on site to begin clearing away litter and leftover items.

A rubbish truck and volunteers with bags and litter pickers before the clean-up operationThe clean-up operation begins at the end of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

A field covered in litter at the end of the Glastonbury FestivalA field covered in litter at the end of the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Festivalgoers begin their journeys home at the end of the Glastonbury FestivalFestivalgoers begin their journeys home at the end of the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

However, scientists have warned that heatwaves are becoming more frequent with climate change – and hot spells earlier in the summer are particularly dangerous.

Wide shot of a golf course with scorched grassPeople play golf on dry and scorched fairways at Thorpe Wood golf course in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

