The National Guard troops Donald Trump deployed to Washington DC to fight a “crime emergency” have been spotted litter picking and people can’t believe it.

In what was criticised by many as a move to distract from the Epstein files scandal, Trump deployed the military to the capital to tackle what he called “complete and total lawlessness”, despite the city having its lowest crime rates in 30 years .

Now, those very same troops have been spotted donning reflective vests over their camouflage and wearing yellow gloves to litter pick in Lafayette Park outside the White House. According to officials, they were taking part in a “beautification and restoration mission”.

Footage of the troops has gone viral on social media with people left stunned by the “disgraceful misuse of our military”.

“In an insane moment, crime is so bad in Washington DC, National Guard troops deployed there by Trump are busy... picking up garbage, at the cost of $1 million per day to taxpayers,” one account shared.

Someone else pointed out: “You could have it done for free with prisoners. Donald Trump is wasting our tax dollars. Somebody call DOGE.”

“Obsessed with them wearing the reflective vests over the camouflage,” someone else pointed out.

Someone else said: “Trump likes things clean around the White House. Good use of the ‘warfighters’.”

There are at least 2,234 active guardsmen on duty throughout Washington DC, and he has also threatened to deploy the National Guard to several Democratic-led cities .

