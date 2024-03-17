News
In Pictures: Thousands turn out for St Patrick’s Day parades across the world

Crowds gathered to watch performers take part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Thousands of people lined the streets of Dublin to watch this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in an event described by TV presenter Patrick Kielty as “the biggest party in the world”.

Visitors travelled from Bolivia, California and China to participate in the annual event in the Irish capital, with attendees packing the city centre bedecked in shamrock-shaped sunglasses, Irish jerseys and leprechaun hats.

Kielty, the grand marshal of the national parade in Dublin this year, said Ireland’s national day was important because it gave people a chance to “share in something, it brings a lot of people together”.

The holiday commemorates Ireland’s patron saint and is celebrated around the world by Irish immigrants.

Patrick Kielty, this year\u2019s Grand Marshal, takes part in the St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade in DublinTV presenter Patrick Kielty was the grand marshal of the national parade in Dublin and described himself as ‘the proudest man in Ireland’ (Michael Chester/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Michael Chester

Performers take part in the St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade in DublinPerformers took to the streets to entertain the crowds in the Irish capital (Michael Chester/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Michael Chester

Performers take part in the St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade in DublinPeople gathered from early in the morning in their green and tricolour accessories (Michael Chester/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Michael Chester

The Dublin Lord Mayor\u2019s coach during the St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade in DublinThe Dublin Lord Mayor’s coach was ridden through the streets during the parade (Michael Chester/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Michael Chester

The crowd watch performers during the St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade in DublinCrowds utilised various vantage points to get a good view of the celebrations (Michael Chester/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Michael Chester

Performers take part in the St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade in DublinMore than 4,200 participants were scheduled to take part in the flagship parade in the capital (Michael Chester/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Michael Chester

The boys from Waterford take part in the St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade in DublinOne group took an imaginative look at what it meant to be ‘110% Irish’ and wore red wigs and the same Aran jumper (Michael Chester/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Michael Chester

St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade \u2013 DublinAttendees described the parade as ‘a big party’ (Michael Chester/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Michael Chester

Merchandise seller Willie Egan at the St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade in DublinMerchandise seller Willie Egan set up ahead of the festivities (Michael Chester/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Michael Chester

Derek, Eoin, Paula, and Emma Donnelly, from Dublin wait for the St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade in Dublin.Dublin residents Derek, Eoin, Paula, and Emma Donnelly were in position ahead of time (Michael Chester/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Michael Chester

People talking part in the St Patrick\u2019s Day celebrations in Trafalgar Square, central LondonMeanwhile, celebrations continued across the water in London with crowds gathering in Trafalgar Square for the UK capital’s St Patrick’s Day event (Lucy North/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Lucy North

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (centre) at the St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade in central LondonMayor of London Sadiq Khan, centre, was among those enjoying the celebrations (Lucy North/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Lucy North

A member of the crowd at the St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade in central LondonTrafalgar Square was full of people celebrating (Lucy North/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Lucy North

Members of the crowd at the St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade in central LondonThe event in London culminated in a festival of live performances (Lucy North/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Lucy North

Performers take part in the St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade in BirminghamElsewhere, in Birmingham, performers also took part in a St Patrick’s Day parade (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Crowds gather to watch performers take part in the St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade in BirminghamLarge crowds turned out to watch performers (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Performers take part in the St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade in BirminghamYoung people were among those taking part in the Birmingham event (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

US president Joe Biden speaking during the St Patrick\u2019s Day brunch at the White HouseMeanwhile, across the pond, in the US, president Joe Biden spoke during a St Patrick’s Day brunch at the White House in Washington (Niall Carson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Niall Carson

The fountain on the North Lawn of the White House is dyed green for St Patrick\u2019s DayAnd on the landmark property’s North Lawn, the fountain was dyed green in honour of St Patrick’s Day (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved - Stephanie Scarbrough

